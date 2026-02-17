DU imposes one-month ban on protests amid rising campus tensions
Administration cites law and order concerns; critics call move a “blanket clampdown"
Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday imposed a one-month ban on public meetings, demonstrations, processions and protests across its campus, citing concerns over traffic obstruction, safety risks and potential disturbance to public peace.
In an order dated 17 February, the office of the Proctor said the restriction was based on inputs suggesting that “unrestricted public gatherings” could escalate and adversely affect law and order. The directive also referred to an earlier communication from the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Civil Lines, which prohibited public meetings, torch marches, slogan-shouting and speeches that could disrupt traffic flow or public tranquillity in the area.
Manoj Kumar, DU’s Proctor, said in a statement that previous protests had often spiralled beyond the organisers’ control, resulting in deterioration of law and order within the campus.
“Assembly of five or more persons, shouting slogans and making speeches, carrying of any hazardous materials, including mashals, beacons/torches etc are prohibited,” the order read.
“The ban takes immediate effect and will remain in force for one month unless withdrawn earlier,” it added.
The decision comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions on campus in recent weeks. Last week, Delhi Police registered two FIRs following a scuffle between rival student groups during a protest programme.
Earlier, on 12 February, historian Irfan Habib was disrupted when a bucket of water was thrown at him during a social justice event — an incident that triggered sharp political reactions and renewed debate over campus polarisation.
The move has drawn criticism from sections of the faculty and university governance. Mithuraj Dhusiya, associate professor of English at Hansraj College and a member of DU’s executive council, described the order as a “blanket clampdown”. While acknowledging that protests must remain peaceful and that the university has a responsibility to maintain order, Dhusiya questioned the grounds cited by the administration.
“Whether the administration is trying to curb mobilisations over issues such as appointments, implementation of the NEP, the UGC Equity Bill and the recent suspensions of teachers?” he said in a statement, demanding that the order be withdrawn.
Dhusiya also argued that the proctor’s office cannot unilaterally impose a sweeping ban on public meetings, suggesting that the move raises procedural and democratic concerns.
Delhi University has historically been a politically active campus, with student organisations regularly mobilising around issues ranging from fee hikes and faculty appointments to national education policy reforms. The latest restriction is likely to intensify debate over the balance between maintaining order and safeguarding the right to peaceful assembly within academic institutions.
With PTI inputs