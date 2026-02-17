DU imposes one-month ban on protests amid rising campus tensions

Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday imposed a one-month ban on public meetings, demonstrations, processions and protests across its campus, citing concerns over traffic obstruction, safety risks and potential disturbance to public peace.

In an order dated 17 February, the office of the Proctor said the restriction was based on inputs suggesting that “unrestricted public gatherings” could escalate and adversely affect law and order. The directive also referred to an earlier communication from the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Civil Lines, which prohibited public meetings, torch marches, slogan-shouting and speeches that could disrupt traffic flow or public tranquillity in the area.

Manoj Kumar, DU’s Proctor, said in a statement that previous protests had often spiralled beyond the organisers’ control, resulting in deterioration of law and order within the campus.

“Assembly of five or more persons, shouting slogans and making speeches, carrying of any hazardous materials, including mashals, beacons/torches etc are prohibited,” the order read.

“The ban takes immediate effect and will remain in force for one month unless withdrawn earlier,” it added.

The decision comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions on campus in recent weeks. Last week, Delhi Police registered two FIRs following a scuffle between rival student groups during a protest programme.