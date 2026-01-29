Delhi University students protest against new UGC regulations

Protests against the newly notified UGC Equity Regulations, 2026 gathered momentum on Wednesday as discontent spread to Delhi University, with scores of students assembling near the arts faculty in the North Campus to demand a complete rollback of the rules.

At least 50 students took part in the demonstration, voicing concerns that the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 are “biased and divisive” and risk deepening fault lines on campuses rather than addressing discrimination. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the DU proctor’s office, alleging that the regulations are vaguely worded, riddled with ambiguities and loopholes, and could be misused.

“The framework aggravates existing differences instead of promoting sensitisation and inclusion,” students said, arguing that the regulations may institutionalise divisions rather than foster equity.