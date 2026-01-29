Delhi University students protest against new UGC regulations
About 50 students protest, term UGC Equity Regulations 2026 “biased and divisive,” warn of deeper campus divides
Protests against the newly notified UGC Equity Regulations, 2026 gathered momentum on Wednesday as discontent spread to Delhi University, with scores of students assembling near the arts faculty in the North Campus to demand a complete rollback of the rules.
At least 50 students took part in the demonstration, voicing concerns that the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 are “biased and divisive” and risk deepening fault lines on campuses rather than addressing discrimination. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the DU proctor’s office, alleging that the regulations are vaguely worded, riddled with ambiguities and loopholes, and could be misused.
“The framework aggravates existing differences instead of promoting sensitisation and inclusion,” students said, arguing that the regulations may institutionalise divisions rather than foster equity.
Alokit Tripathi, a PhD scholar at Delhi University, urged the institution to formally back the students’ demand for a rollback. “The DU should stand with us and demand a withdrawal of the regulations. The longer the university delays taking a position, the more chaos it will create on campus,” he said.
Tripathi added that students have warned university authorities of an indefinite strike if they do not receive a response within the week, signalling a possible escalation of protests in the coming days.
The DU proctor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.
The University Grants Commission notified the Equity Regulations on 13 January. The rules mandate universities and colleges to establish an Equal Opportunity Centre along with an Equity Committee tasked with addressing complaints of discrimination and promoting inclusion. Headed by the institution’s chief, the committee is required to inquire into complaints, recommend corrective measures, protect complainants, and operate a 24x7 equity helpline and an online grievance reporting system.
Student groups, however, maintain that the regulations in their current form fall short of their stated objectives and have called for wider consultations before any implementation.
With PTI inputs