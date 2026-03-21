Delhi wakes to fog and chill as temperatures dip below normal

Delhi woke up to a blanket of fog and an unseasonal chill on Saturday, as the minimum temperature dropped to 13°C—around 3.5 degrees below the seasonal average—accompanied by brisk winds across the city.

The cooler start marked a notable dip from Friday, when the minimum temperature had settled at 16°C. Despite the foggy conditions, air quality remained relatively clean, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 94 at 8am, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

The improvement in air quality follows rainfall on Friday, which significantly cleared pollutants from the atmosphere. The city registered an AQI of 93, its first ‘satisfactory’ reading in nearly five months. The last comparable instance was on 9 October 2025, when the AQI stood at 99.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, conditions are expected to remain in the ‘moderate’ category over the coming days, until at least 23 March.