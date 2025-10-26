Delhi wakes up to a shroud of smog as AQI hits ‘very poor’

For context, the AQI scale classifies air quality as:

Good: 0-50

Satisfactory: 51-100

Moderately Polluted: 101-200

Poor: 201-300

Very Poor: 301-400

Severe: 401-500

The forecast from the EWS suggests the AQI could climb even further, potentially hovering between 320 and 360 today, making outdoor activities increasingly hazardous.

As for the weather, Delhi woke to a cool 17.4°C. The day is expected to warm to a maximum of 30-32°C, with a minimum settling around 16-18°C. While the sky will remain mostly clear, light clouds may gather by evening, and morning mist or shallow fog could linger in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the pollution crisis has sparked political fire. The AAP alleged that water is being sprayed at the Anand Vihar ISBT pollution monitoring station to artificially lower AQI readings. In a video released by Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj, MCD tankers are seen drenching areas around the sensors. Bharadwaj described it as “data management, not pollution control”, tweeting that the BJP was engaged in “pollution data fraud.”

The BJP, in response, dismissed the allegations as “foolish” and “politically motivated.” Yet, the visuals of water cascading over monitoring devices have reignited debate about transparency and accountability in the city’s ongoing struggle against worsening air quality.

As Delhi grapples with its murky morning skies, the question remains: is this a battle against pollution or a war on data?