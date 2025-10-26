Delhi wakes up to a shroud of smog as AQI hits ‘very poor’
This marks a sharp rise from Saturday’s 257 and Friday’s 293, signalling a troubling trend in air pollution levels
On Sunday, the residents of the National Capital stirred from slumber to a grey, murky skyline — Delhi and parts of the NCR blanketed in a thick haze and smog that made the morning air feel heavy and unbreathable. The Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 318, placing the city firmly in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Early Warning System (EWS).
This marks a sharp rise from Saturday’s 257 and Friday’s 293, signalling a troubling trend in air pollution levels. Among the hardest-hit areas, Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 318, followed closely by Chanakya Place, DR Karni Singh Shooting Range, and Goutampuri, according to private tracker aqi.in.
Minor differences in readings across agencies — including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) — are attributed to the varying positions of monitoring stations and the parameters each considers.
For context, the AQI scale classifies air quality as:
Good: 0-50
Satisfactory: 51-100
Moderately Polluted: 101-200
Poor: 201-300
Very Poor: 301-400
Severe: 401-500
The forecast from the EWS suggests the AQI could climb even further, potentially hovering between 320 and 360 today, making outdoor activities increasingly hazardous.
As for the weather, Delhi woke to a cool 17.4°C. The day is expected to warm to a maximum of 30-32°C, with a minimum settling around 16-18°C. While the sky will remain mostly clear, light clouds may gather by evening, and morning mist or shallow fog could linger in low-lying areas.
Meanwhile, the pollution crisis has sparked political fire. The AAP alleged that water is being sprayed at the Anand Vihar ISBT pollution monitoring station to artificially lower AQI readings. In a video released by Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj, MCD tankers are seen drenching areas around the sensors. Bharadwaj described it as “data management, not pollution control”, tweeting that the BJP was engaged in “pollution data fraud.”
The BJP, in response, dismissed the allegations as “foolish” and “politically motivated.” Yet, the visuals of water cascading over monitoring devices have reignited debate about transparency and accountability in the city’s ongoing struggle against worsening air quality.
As Delhi grapples with its murky morning skies, the question remains: is this a battle against pollution or a war on data?
