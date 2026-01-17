Delhi wakes up to dense fog as temperature plunges to 4.4°C

Delhi woke up to dense fog on Saturday morning, 17 January, with visibility dropping to near zero and the minimum temperature plunging to 4.4 degrees Celsius—3.2 degrees below the season’s average. The thick fog severely disrupted visibility, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said the maximum temperature would rise to 22°C.

In Uttar Pradesh, 53 cities also witnessed dense fog conditions. Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi recorded zero visibility, causing major traffic disruptions. Due to the cold weather, schools up to class 8 have been closed in Noida, Greater Noida, Saharanpur, Badaun, and Sambhal.

At 9 a.m., relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 100 percent. The air quality was classified as "very poor" with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 376, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. For context, an AQI between 301 and 400 falls under the "very poor" category.

The IMD predicts that dense fog and cold weather will persist across North India, with visibility remaining low during mornings and evenings. Light rain or snowfall is expected in the hill states of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while temperatures are likely to remain below normal. Some areas in Rajasthan may also experience light rain or drizzle.