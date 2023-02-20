Delhi Waqf Board moves HC against Centre's decision to take over 123 waqf properties: Amanatullah Khan

The Delhi Waqf Board has moved the High Court against the Centre's decision to take over 123 Waqf properties, Board chairman Amanatullah Khan said on Monday.

He alleged that the Congress was responsible for the dispute.

Asserting that the 123 properties are with the Board for long, Khan alleged that the Centre was bypassing the law and courts to "occupy it forcibly".

The Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) recently decided to take over 123 properties of the Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargah and graveyards, based on the report of a two-member committee.