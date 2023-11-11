Delhi Waqf Board recruitment case: Court sends 3 accused to judicial custody

A Delhi court on Saturday refused the ED's request seeking 14-day custodial interrogation of three men arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the Delhi Waqf Board, also involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, after the defence counsel accused the agency of "illegal detention".

Special Judge Nyay Bindu sent the accused -- Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui -- to judicial custody till Sunday, saying the arguments were likely to take a long time to conclude.

The court noted the arguments put forward by defence lawyer Nitesh Rana, who claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced the accused before the court after almost 30 hours of their detention, which was illegal.