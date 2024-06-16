Delhi water crisis: AAP MLAs urge Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil to intervene

A delegation of AAP MLAs on Sunday submitted a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, urging him to provide immediate relief to Delhi residents by ensuring that Haryana supplies water to the national capital.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Dilip Pandey said the water crisis in Delhi is getting more serious with each passing moment.

The falling water level of Yamuna is decreasing water production in Delhi, leading to reduced supply in many areas, he said.