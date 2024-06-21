Delhi water crisis: Atishi begins fast for more water from Haryana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi water minister Atishi on Friday began her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal to press her demand for more water from Haryana.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, along with AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, were present as Atishi began her fast.

Sunita Kejriwal read out a message from the chief minister, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, in which he expressed hope that Atishi's tapasya (penance) would be successful.

The chief minister said he was immensely pained to watch on TV the plight of people facing water shortage amid the ongoing intense heatwave. "It's our culture to provide water to the thirsty. Delhi gets water from neighbouring states.

"We hoped for support from neighbouring states in such intense heat. But Haryana reduced Delhi's water share. Though there are governments of different parties in the two states, is this the time for politics over water?" he asked in the statement, referring to the BJP government in power in Haryana.

Earlier, Atishi, accompanied by Sunita Kejriwal, Singh, Bharadwaj and other leaders, paid tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat before heading to Bhogal.

There is such intense heat in Delhi and the water requirements of the people have increased. In such times, the people need more water, but there is a shortage. All the water in Delhi comes from its neighbouring states, Atishi said as she began her indefinite fast.