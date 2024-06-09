Delhi water crisis: Haryana chief minister hits out at AAP govt

"Lying is in their DNA," Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini hit out at the AAP government in Delhi on Sunday over its allegation that Haryana is not releasing the national capital's share of water.

Saini maintained that Haryana was releasing water to the national capital over and above the agreed-upon quantity and his party, the BJP, blamed the AAP government for the water crisis in Delhi.

The ruling BJP in Haryana also claimed that the state was supplying 1,049 cusecs of water from the Yamuna to Delhi.

The Delhi government has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water.

Asked by reporters about the real situation given the AAP dispensation's accusation, Saini alleged, "Lying is in their DNA. If you look at their DNA, they cannot live without lying. They work by relying on lies."