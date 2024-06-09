Delhi weather: At 42.5 degree Celsius, national capital 2.5 degrees hotter than expected

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky with strong winds on the day Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister for a third straight term.

Modi will take the oath as the head of a coalition government. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.

The humidity at 5.30 am was at 16 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 181 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".