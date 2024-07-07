Delhi weather: City records year's lowest AQI

The AQI in the national capital was recorded at its lowest of the year at 56, with the air quality in the "satisfactory" category for the entire first week of July, according to monitoring agencies.

Delhi's AQI (Air Quality Index) was under 100 for seven days in June and has improved further due to the weather in July.

The AQI was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 56 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI has been in the "satisfactory" category from July 1-7, with Sunday being the lowest of the year.