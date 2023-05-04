Delhi witnesses rare fog in hottest month of year, 3rd coldest May morning since 1901

Delhi saw an unusual episode of shallow fog on Thursday morning much to the bemusement of its residents, who are used to a less-happening, sultry weather this time of the year.

May has historically been the hottest month of the year in the city with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Thursday dropped to 15.8 degrees Celsius, making it the third coldest morning in May since 1901.

Delhi is experiencing an unexpected pattern with cloudy skies, sporadic rain, and cool weather, which officials attribute to back-to-back western disturbances affecting northwest India.