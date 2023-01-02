Delhi woman death case: Police recover CCTV showing woman being dragged under car

CCTV footage of a 20-year-old woman being dragged under the car has been recovered by a police team, which is probing the incident that happened in the Sultanpuri area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.



As per the CCTV footage, the silver coloured car, Maruti Baleno is seen making a U-turn in the Kanjhawala area and the body of the woman is visible under the vehicle on the left side.



The car had made the u-turn, which was captured in the CCTV camera at 3.34 a.m on Sunday, a little ahead of the Ladpur village towards Tosi village.