Delhi women's panel chief dragged by car for 10-15 metres, man arrested

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday said she was dragged by a car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS when her hand got stuck in the vehicle's window and its inebriated driver drove on.



The incident happened in the early hours of the day when the DCW chief was out to inspect the state of women security in Delhi along with her team, who were stationed at some distance from her.



Maliwal said the car stopped in front of her outside AIIMS gate number 2 and the driver asked her to get in. On being refused, he drove past her only to come back a second time and ask her again to board the vehicle.



This time, Maliwal said, she approached the vehicle from the driver side window to reprimand the man but he quickly rolled up the glass pane, trapping her hand in it, and then drove on for 10-15 metres.