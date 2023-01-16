Delhi: Yamuna's pollution load has doubled since 2014, say sources in the LG office

"The year-on-year rise in pollution has been consistent since 2014 with the only exception being 2019, when Haryana released more water into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund Barrage while undertaking the repair of the Yamuna Canal. The same resulted in pollutants getting washed downstream.



"This deadly increase in pollution is mainly on the account of the AAP government absolutely failing to check pollution from the Najafgarh Drain despite persistent directions and monitoring of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal," the source said.



The BOD levels at ISBT, just after the Najafgarh Drain falls into the Yamuna, rose from 26 milligram per litre in 2014 to 52 milligram per litre in 2017 and "remains at a high of 38 milligram per litre even today".



The Najafgarh Drain accounts for 68.71 per cent of the wastewater being discharged into the Yamuna. The Shahdara Drain -- the second biggest polluter --accounts for 10.90 per cent of the wastewater discharge.



The cleaning of the two drains has "remained criminally unaddressed". The drains flowing into the Najafgarh Drain have not been trapped and the untreated sewage is being discharged into the drain and then into the Yamuna, the sources said.