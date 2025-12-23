Delhiites wake up to hazardous air, AQI crosses 400 at 27 stations

Delhi woke up to a thick, choking blanket of fog and haze on Tuesday morning, as air pollution surged to alarming levels across the city, sending the Air Quality Index (AQI) deep into the “severe” category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 27 out of 40 monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 400, exposing residents to dangerously hazardous air.

At 9 am, the city registered an AQI of 415, marking a sharp deterioration from the “very poor” levels observed the previous day, as pollution continued its relentless climb. Five stations recorded readings above 450 — Anand Vihar at 470, Nehru Nagar at 463, Okhla and Mundka at 459 each, and Sirifort at 450 — plunging them into the “severe plus” bracket, a level known to have serious health consequences.