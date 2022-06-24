Delhiites witness clear, warm Friday; max temp at 39.3 degrees Celsius, likely to increase by 2 degrees

The Delhiites on Friday witnessed a clear and warm day with the maximum temperature settling one notch above normal at 39.3 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).



Meanwhile, the minimum temperature for the day was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius--five degrees below normal.

The relative humidity in the union territory hovered between 67 to 40 per cent in the past 24 hours, the IMD said.