Delhi’s air pollution takes centre stage at COP29, experts call for action

Delhi's hazardous air quality was a key focus at COP29, as experts warned about the health risks of air pollution and called for immediate global action.

Aarti Khosla, director of Climate Trends, said that Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached dangerous levels, with some areas recording particulate pollution above 1,000 microgram per cubic metre. “Pollution comes from many sources like black carbon, ozone, burning fossil fuels, and farm fires. We need solutions that tackle all of these,” she said.

Khosla also explained that low wind speeds during the La Niña weather pattern are trapping pollutants in the air, making the situation worse. “While we discuss major global issues, millions of people’s health is at risk. We must act fast,” she said.