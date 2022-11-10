Delhi's air quality further improves, but still 'very poor'

The air quality in Delhi further improved on Thursday but it still remained under the "very poor" category.



According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 303 on Thursday morning, while the PM 10 level was 195 or "moderate".



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".