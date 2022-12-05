Delhi's air quality improves marginally to 'very poor' category

As per the SAFAR forecast, the city's air quality will continue in "very poor" category with AQI escalating to 327 on Tuesday.



Notably, the AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".



Meanwhile, to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub-Committee for operationalisation of the revised GRAP on Sunday invoked the Stage III of the GRAP with immediate effect in the Delhi-NCR area, in addition to all action under Stage I and Stage II of the GRAP.