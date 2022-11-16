Delhi's air quality poor, likely to improve

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the poor category on Wednesday morning but it is predicted to improve as favourable wind speed is likely during the day.



The capital's average air quality index (AQI) stood at 262, worsening from 227 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was 294 on Monday and 303 on Sunday.



An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.