Delhi’s air quality remains poor; IMD issues yellow alert for fog

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Thursday, warning of moderate fog across the city. Shallow to moderate fog is expected during morning hours over the next six days, except 31 January and 1 February, with moderate fog forecast for 29, 30, and 31 January. No severe weather warnings have been issued.

The IMD forecast predicts maximum temperatures around 18°C and minimum temperatures dipping to 7°C in the coming days. The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy, with a possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on the night of 31 January. Light rain spells are also expected on 1 February. Light rain and gusty winds over the weekend may temporarily lower temperatures, after which the mercury is expected to rise gradually, with minimums around 13°C and maximums reaching 19°C.

Meanwhile, the sub-committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR on 22 January, citing improved air quality and favourable forecasts. Officials attributed the partial improvement to strong winds and rainfall, which helped disperse pollution particles.

Despite these developments, health experts continue to advise residents to take precautions, including wearing masks outdoors, to limit exposure to polluted air.

With IANS inputs