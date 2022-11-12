Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature settled at 12.6 degrees, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.



The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.



On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the IMD said.



The 24-hour average AQI stood at 346 on Friday, the CPCB said.



The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday said curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would continue in Delhi-NCR as air pollution in the region was showing an upward trend.