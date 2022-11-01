Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category on Tuesday morning

Delhi's air quality worsened on Tuesday morning as the AQI slipped into the 'severe' category, even as the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.



Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) had read 361 -- 'very poor' -- at 8 pm on Monday.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".