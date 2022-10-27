Delhi's air quality still 'very poor'

Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Thursday as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 316.



According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentration of (Particulate Matters) PM 10 and PM 2.5 was recorded as 219 and 316 in Delhi.



In Pusa, the AQI was 318 while, PM 10 was 199. At Lodhi Road, the AQI was 309 with PM 2.5 concentration and the PM 10 stood at 193.