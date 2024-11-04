Delhi’s air quality worsens, crosses ‘severe’ mark in multiple areas

Delhi's air quality further plummeted following Diwali, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading surpassed 400 in multiple parts of the national capital on Monday, placing it in the 'severe' category.

Areas including Anand Vihar (433), Ashok Vihar (410), Rohini (411), and Vivek Vihar (426) registered AQI levels above 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Other regions like Dwarka, Patparganj, Jahangirpuri, and Punjabi Bagh also recorded 'severe' AQI levels.

Meanwhile, several parts of Delhi fell into the "very poor" category, with Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodi Road, and North Campus reporting AQIs above 370. The city's average 24-hour AQI at 7 a.m. on Monday was 373, a notable decline from Sunday.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) cautioned that unfavourable meteorological conditions, such as calm winds and low temperatures, are expected to hinder pollutant dispersion.