Delhi’s air turns ‘very poor’ as haze, fog envelop city, visibility drops

A thick shroud of haze and fog wrapped Delhi in a suffocating embrace on Thursday morning, turning the capital’s skyline into a blur of grey. The stagnant air trapped a noxious mix of pollutants close to the ground, pushing the city’s air quality deep into the “very poor” category after several days of moderate discomfort.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed sharply to 357, up from 279 the previous day — a grim reminder of the capital’s annual tryst with smog as winter approaches.

The morning broke under a dull, misty pall, with visibility plunging across much of the city. Calm winds and a dense fog layer conspired to seal the city’s air, allowing pollutants to linger and thicken. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi noted that the ventilation index — a key measure of the atmosphere’s ability to disperse pollutants — remained far below the favourable mark of 6,000 m²/s, leaving the city gasping under its own fumes.