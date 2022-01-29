Delhi's AQI to continue in 'poor' category till January 31

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital which stood in the 'poor 'category at 252 on Saturday, will continue till January 31, according to a weather bulletin issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.



The level of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants stood in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories, respectively, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) estimates.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; 401 and 500 'severe'.