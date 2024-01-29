Stubble burning ended in Dec, why is Delhi's AQI still 'severe'?

The days when parali (stubble) burning in neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab was solely blamed for rising pollution levels in Delhi from October to the first week of December have long gone. As January ends, the national capital finds itself fluctuating between "very poor" to "severe" levels of the air quality index (AQI) at several monitoring stations in the city.

Residents of Delhi now find themselves grappling with a thick blanket of smog, prompting health warnings and raising questions about the root causes of this severe pollution episode.

According to experts, one major factor contributing to the poor air quality in Delhi during the winter months is temperature inversion. "The city often experiences temperature inversions, where a layer of warm air traps cooler air close to the ground. This phenomenon hampers the dispersion of pollutants, leading to their accumulation in the atmosphere. As a result, PM 2.5 levels surge, causing respiratory concerns, and the levels have not come down below 350," said environmentalist Chandraveer Singh.

Experts also hold the high population density and increasing vehicular traffic in Delhi as contributing significantly to air pollution. "Vehicle emissions release a cocktail of pollutants, including particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide. Industrial activities in and around the city play a role in deteriorating air quality. Stricter measures may be necessary to curb emissions from these sources," said Singh.