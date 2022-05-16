Delhi's drinking water problems worsen as Yamuna almost dries up

"The Yamuna has almost dried up. The water level in the Wazirabad pond has dipped to 669.40 feet, the lowest this year so far. Consequently, the production capacity at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants has further dropped to 60-70 per cent," the official said.



The level in the Wazirabad pond stood at 670.40 feet on Saturday against the normal level of 674.50 feet.



The pond level had dropped to 667 feet on July 11 last year, prompting the DJB to move the Supreme Court seeking directions to Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna.



The DJB has thrice written to the Haryana Irrigation Department in this connection in a fortnight -- on May 12, May 3 and April 30.



Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals -- CLC and DSB -- and the Yamuna.



The CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via Munak canal and the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal, and 90 MGD is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells installed across the city.