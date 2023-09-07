Delhi's homeless flood victims asked to stay out of sight for G20 summit

Hiralal rushed to pick up the family’s cooking cylinder. The 40-year-old was taking no chances as dark waters snaked around furiously, rushing into his home in Bela Estate, located close to Rajghat in Delhi.

It was the night of 12 July, 2023. Days of heavy rain had caused the Yamuna river to rise, and those like Hiralal who lived on its banks in Delhi had run out of time.

Chameli (who goes by Geeta), 60, a resident of Yamuna Pushta area in Mayur Vihar, hurriedly scooped up Rinky, her young neighbour’s tiny one-month-old baby. Meanwhile all around her, people were ferrying frightened goats and dazed dogs on their shoulders, losing several on the way. Hapless residents were gathering utensils and clothes before the rising and swiftly flowing water took all their belongings.