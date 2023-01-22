Delhi's overall air quality slips into 'very poor' category

The air quality in Delhi dipped to the very poor category on Sunday with the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city at 373.



However, the air quality at the city's Lodhi Road slipped into the severe category at AQI 429, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.



Both the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were also recorded in the very poor category at 374 and 310 respectively in the city on Sunday.