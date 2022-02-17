Delhi's Safdarjung records max temperature of 27 degrees Celsius

.

IANS

February 16, 2022 11:52 PM

February 16, 2022 11:52 PM









New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the third straight day when the maximum temperature was above 25 degrees Celsius since the winter started receding.



All five main stations of Delhi - Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Aya Nagar - recorded maximum temperature above 25 degrees Celsius, but the temperatures dipped to below 20 degrees Celsius after 9 p.m., the data from India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius on February 14 and 27 degrees on February 15 even as the IMD has predicted maximum temperature to hover at 27-28 degrees Celsius on February 17.



Safdarjung's maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius was three notches above normal, while minimum was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.



Similarly, Palam recorded maximum 26.1 degrees Celsius (departure of 2 degrees) and minimum of 12.5 (departure of just a degree). Lodhi Road recorded maximum temperature of 27.2 (departure of 3 degrees) while minimum was recorded at 9.7 (one notch below normal).



The observatory at the Ridge registered a maximum temperature of 26.8 (departure of 3 degrees) while the minimum temperature was 10.4 (one notch below normal). Aya Nagar saw 25.6 degrees (departure of one degree) and 9.8 (departure minus 1).



The IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky with mist in the morning for Thursday.