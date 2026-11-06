Delhi’s toxic air: SC seeks reports, flags failure to control traffic emissions
CJI Surya Kant questions effectiveness of current measures as AQI in Delhi-NCR nears hazardous levels; calls for better regulation of vehicles
The Supreme Court has expressed deep concern over Delhi-NCR’s persistent air pollution crisis, identifying vehicular emissions as a primary cause behind the deteriorating air quality despite multiple regulatory efforts.
During a suo motu hearing, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana highlighted the "bumper-to-bumper" traffic across Delhi and its adjoining areas including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad. The CJI questioned the overall effectiveness of existing pollution control measures.
"Look at the roads in Delhi. Look at the roads connecting Delhi with the NCR region... That is the major problem," the bench remarked. Despite steps taken, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was reported touching 400, well into the ‘severe’ category.
The Court noted a regulatory gap in controlling vehicles entering Delhi from neighbouring states. “A vehicle registered in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, or anywhere else can enter Delhi. You cannot monitor merely at the point of entry what kind of fuel it uses, how much pollution it generates or the overall condition of the vehicle,” the CJI observed. Notably, even vehicles staying briefly in Delhi can significantly contribute to pollution.
The issue of stubble burning, another key pollution source, was also discussed. The Centre informed the Court that stubble burning contributed around 14% of Delhi’s pollution on November 5. The CJI urged policymakers to focus on economic incentives for farmers, saying, “Once they understand that it is incentivised and beneficial for them, they will retain the stubble and not burn it.” He suggested developing a system to purchase agricultural residue at predetermined rates to discourage burning.
Highlighting the socio-economic impact, the bench said, “The poor people are the real sufferers... Roadside vendors, workers and other daily-wage earners travelled on bicycles or small vehicles to reach their workplaces and remained exposed to polluted air throughout the day... They are the sufferers.”
The Centre outlined five pollution sources: industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition dust, road dust, and stubble burning. It said progress had been made in public transport infrastructure and road development, including ring roads and elevated highways.
However, the amicus curiae pointed out gaps in implementation, noting commercial vehicles often remain stationary at border points causing unnecessary emissions. The Centre cited the installation of Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) systems at nine major toll plazas, covering nearly 90% of traffic through 126 toll points.
A thick layer of smog hung over the national capital on Friday as the air quality deteriorated sharply and edged closer to the 'severe' category, with the overall AQI settling at 391.
Of the 59 monitoring stations across the city, 30 recorded 'severe' air quality at 9 a.m., while the remaining were in the 'very poor' category.
The Supreme Court said it would examine the status reports and might issue further directions soon. "Will call for compliance reports on the next date. We are proposing to list the matter immediately after the break… Meanwhile, we will pass an order seeking different kinds of reports and updates," the bench stated.