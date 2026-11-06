Delhi’s toxic air: SC seeks reports, flags failure to control traffic emissions

The Supreme Court has expressed deep concern over Delhi-NCR’s persistent air pollution crisis, identifying vehicular emissions as a primary cause behind the deteriorating air quality despite multiple regulatory efforts.

During a suo motu hearing, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana highlighted the "bumper-to-bumper" traffic across Delhi and its adjoining areas including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad. The CJI questioned the overall effectiveness of existing pollution control measures.

"Look at the roads in Delhi. Look at the roads connecting Delhi with the NCR region... That is the major problem," the bench remarked. Despite steps taken, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was reported touching 400, well into the ‘severe’ category.

The Court noted a regulatory gap in controlling vehicles entering Delhi from neighbouring states. “A vehicle registered in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, or anywhere else can enter Delhi. You cannot monitor merely at the point of entry what kind of fuel it uses, how much pollution it generates or the overall condition of the vehicle,” the CJI observed. Notably, even vehicles staying briefly in Delhi can significantly contribute to pollution.

The issue of stubble burning, another key pollution source, was also discussed. The Centre informed the Court that stubble burning contributed around 14% of Delhi’s pollution on November 5. The CJI urged policymakers to focus on economic incentives for farmers, saying, “Once they understand that it is incentivised and beneficial for them, they will retain the stubble and not burn it.” He suggested developing a system to purchase agricultural residue at predetermined rates to discourage burning.