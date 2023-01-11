Deliberate design to denigrate Governor's office: Kharge

In wake of the recent face off in Tamil Nadu Assembly between the Governor and the Chief Minister, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the Centre's ruling BJP for using the Governors as its "karyakartas".



"BJP's deliberate design to denigrate the Constitutional office of Governors by using them as its 'karyakartas' in states ruled by opposition is an assault on democracy.



"Brazen overstepping of the Constitution by a few Governors recently has sullied the federal structure of our polity. Governors have to function within framework of the Constitution and cannot insult the Legislature of which they are a part of," Kharge said.