Demand raised in LS for restoring pre-matric scholarship, Maulana Azad Fellowship for minorities

Two parliamentarians demanded in Lok Sabha that the pre-matric scholarship and Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students be restored, saying how will the country progress if the minority community is left behind.



The Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students pursuing higher education has been scrapped while the government's pre-matric scholarship for them will no longer apply to students from Class I to Class VIII.



Raising the demand during a discussion on the supplementary demands for grants, BSP MP Danish Ali said the pre-matric scholarship and Maulana Azad Fellowship must be restored.