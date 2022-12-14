Demanding discussion over Chinese transgression in Tawang, 17 parties stage walkout

A day after the ruckus at the Parliament over the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunanchal Pradesh, 17 opposition parties staged a walkout to protest the government’s refusal to allow discussion on the matter.

Led by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Congress MPs of the Lok Sabha walked out of parliament after the government denied discussion on the matter on Wednesday.

Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led a similar walkout. for members of the upper house.

The protest came after leaders of the 17 opposition parties met at Kharge’s office in the morning and decided to raise the issue until the government relents to their demands.

According to sources, the meeting chaired by Kharge had decided to demand a discussion till it was granted to them.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said Congress stood united with the armed forces but seeks answers from the government.

“The opposition repeatedly asked for a debate on the Chinese transgression, but the government refused to allow it. The defence minister left without giving any clarification to the House. This is not good for the nation,” said Kharge.

The senior Congress leader said there was “no point” sitting inside the House if the government refuses to give any clarifications.