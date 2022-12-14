Demanding discussion over Chinese transgression in Tawang, 17 parties stage walkout
Led by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Congress MPs walked out of parliament after the government denied discussion on the matter on Wednesday
A day after the ruckus at the Parliament over the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunanchal Pradesh, 17 opposition parties staged a walkout to protest the government’s refusal to allow discussion on the matter.
Led by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Congress MPs of the Lok Sabha walked out of parliament after the government denied discussion on the matter on Wednesday.
Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led a similar walkout. for members of the upper house.
The protest came after leaders of the 17 opposition parties met at Kharge’s office in the morning and decided to raise the issue until the government relents to their demands.
According to sources, the meeting chaired by Kharge had decided to demand a discussion till it was granted to them.
Speaking to the media, Kharge said Congress stood united with the armed forces but seeks answers from the government.
“The opposition repeatedly asked for a debate on the Chinese transgression, but the government refused to allow it. The defence minister left without giving any clarification to the House. This is not good for the nation,” said Kharge.
The senior Congress leader said there was “no point” sitting inside the House if the government refuses to give any clarifications.
Referring to the discussion allowed by the Nehru government in Parliament after the 1962 war, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “We have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border situation. In 1962, when the India-China war took place, Jawaharlal Nehru, in this House, had given 165 MPs a chance to speak, and a decision was taken on what to do only after that."
The Opposition sought clarification after defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statements, but the government rejected this demand.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed the government for a “small statement without clarification." He said giving out a small statement without any clarification is not democratic.
RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “This government lives in brazen denial of the Indo-China conflict."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a statement to Parliament on Tuesday, said that Chinese troops tried to “unilaterally” change the status quo in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its “firm and resolute" stance.