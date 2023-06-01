Demanding justice for wrestlers, SKM holds nationwide protests against Brij Bhushan
In a memorandum, submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, SKM appealed to President to 'protect the honour of the daughters of India'
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has on Thursday held a nationwide demonstration against the WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by the top female wrestlers of India.
Demanding justice for the wrestlers, SKM and Left-leaning organisations held protests in several cities across the country.
Apart from Haryana and Punjab, protests were held in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Farmers’ unions, said the Morcha will again protest on June 5.
It is worth recalling here that two FRIs have been filed by the wrestlers against the BJP MP in Delhi. Despite that, he is roaming scot-free. In one FIR, Singh has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), but he has not been arrested so far.
Moreover, rubbing salt into wounds, the Delhi police which comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs led by Amit Shah on Wednesday said that it has not found sufficient evidence to prove women wrestlers’ allegations to arrest him. The Delhi police said it submit a report in court within 15 days. The Delhi police has initially refused to lodge FIR against Singh.
Meanwhile, protesting wrestlers– Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat–have given five days to the government to address their demands, failing which wrestlers said, they will submerge their medals in the Ganga.
