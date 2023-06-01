Demanding justice for wrestlers, SKM holds nationwide protests against Brij Bhushan

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has on Thursday held a nationwide demonstration against the WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by the top female wrestlers of India.

Demanding justice for the wrestlers, SKM and Left-leaning organisations held protests in several cities across the country.

Apart from Haryana and Punjab, protests were held in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Farmers’ unions, said the Morcha will again protest on June 5.

It is worth recalling here that two FRIs have been filed by the wrestlers against the BJP MP in Delhi. Despite that, he is roaming scot-free. In one FIR, Singh has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), but he has not been arrested so far.