Democracy cannot be about disruption, disturbance: Dhankhar

"There are forces with sinister designs who want to taint and tarnish your institutions of growth. Unfortunately, some are among us. I appeal to young minds to take the initiative and neutralise these forces through their actions. No doubt you will do it," he said.

He called upon the youngsters to fully subscribe to economic nationalism with all their energy and enthusiasm.

"It is not in the national interest to compromise economic nationalism for fiscal gain," he said.

Noting that the present norm and government mechanism is of transparency and accountability where corruption has no place, he opined that "stakeholders in corruption will marshal all forces to find cover and effect escape".

"The violators of law -- no one can claim whatever lineage you might come from -- are accountable to the law. The avenues for violators of the law have been plugged. It is concerning that when the judicial process is set in motion, when law is taking its own course why should those feeling the heat of the law take to the streets. It is for you all to think," he said.

Dhankhar said there is a robust mechanism of grievance redressal in the judicial system. If someone receives a notice from an agency, the only way to take recourse in a democracy is through lawful and certainly not to take to the streets.

"Street demonstration to challenge the rule of law is not the hallmark of good governance or a democracy," he said.