Demolition drive against 'illegal' commercial complex triggers protests in J&K's Kathua

Authorities attempted to carry out a demolition drive and partially damaged an "illegal" commercial complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, prompting traders to stage a protest against the administration.

The owners of the building alleged that the demolition drive was carried out without issuing any notice to them. They added that they have filed a plea in the high court and the hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Amid a heavy deployment of police personnel, men and machines of the Kathua Municipal Council, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Santosh Kotwal, attempted to carry out the demolition drive at the complex located on the Shaheedi chowk road, sources said.