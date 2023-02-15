Demolition of night shelter: Have to now consider the question of rehabilitation, says SC

We will have to now consider the question of rehabilitation, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday after it was informed that a night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan at New Delhi has been demolished by authorities earlier in the day.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Dipankar Datta, and said the demolition was supposed to start at 10.30 am but the authorities commenced it at 10 am and the night shelter has been demolished.

Bhushan said over 50 people were availing of the night shelter.

When he said that demolition has been done, the bench observed, "Nothing can be done now at this stage. If it is demolished, we have to now consider the question of rehabilitation." "The urgency element has gone away," the top court said.

Bhushan initially mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

He told the bench that earlier the matter pertaining to homeless people was heard by a bench of Justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta.