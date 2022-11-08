Demonetisation deliberate move by 'PayPM' to help 2-3 billionaire friends monopolise economy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, saying it was a deliberate move by "PayPM" to ensure two-three of his billionaire friends monopolise India's economy.



The Congress has often used 'PayCM' and 'PayPM' jibe at the BJP to allege corruption under its rule at the Centre and in states. It is a play on the digital payment platform PayTM.



Rahul Gandhi's attack came on the sixth anniversary of demonetisation. It was on this day in 2016 that Prime Minister Modi had announced the decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes with the ultimate aim of reducing corruption and black money in the economy.