Demonetisation: Majority Verdict Based on ‘Secret’ Documents not shared with petitioners

Writing in The Indian Express, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, academic, public intellectual and former vice chancellor of Ashoka University says that what the majority judgment says is that a cruel policy based on false pretences and which made fools of citizens can yet be ‘Constitutional’.

On social media people interpreted the judgment as upholding the right of Mohammad-bin-Tughlaq to order the capital and its inhabitants to shift, disregarding the suffering and inconvenience it caused, because he was the ‘sovereign’.

Former union finance minister P. Chidambaram, who had pleaded on behalf of some of the petitioners before the bench, tweeted, “the majority has not upheld the wisdom of the decision; nor has the majority concluded that the stated objectives were achieved. In fact, the majority has steered clear of the question whether the objectives were achieved at all. We are happy that the minority judgement has pointed out the illegality and the irregularities in the Demonetisation. It may be only a slap on the wrist of the government, but a welcome slap on the wrist.”

Bhatia, in his scathing critique of the majority judgment, writes, “Up until paragraph 203, the argument seems to be that section 26(2) does not suffer from excessive delegation because of the presence of a technical, expertise-filled, autonomous body like the RBI. The underlying premise here is that demonetisation (as an aspect of currency management) is a technical issue, and the “guidance”, therefore, will come from a technical body; consequently, the guidance need not be in the legislation itself, as it is the RBI that will formulate it, keeping in mind its technical and autonomous status.”

“But then, in paragraph 208, we see a complete flip: section 26(2) is fine because the delegate is the highest political body in the country. But if that is the justification, then the doctrine of excessive delegation bites back with a vengeance: the whole point of the doctrine is that the legislature is not meant to delegate essential lawmaking functions, to administrative bodies such as the executive.”

“The majority, thus, sets up two contradictory premises within the same argument: that section 26(2) is fine because the essential legislative task has been delegated to an independent, technical and autonomous body, but also, it is fine because the ultimate delegate is the political executive,” he goes on to highlight.