DeMo paved way for monopolies by devastating MSMEs: Rahul on note ban anniversary

Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that demonetisation has led to monopolies by devastating the MSMEs (medium, small and micro enterprises) and informal sector, and India continues to use more cash today than eight years ago. His attack came on the eighth anniversary of demonetisation.

On 8 November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation in an address to the nation, declaring that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes would cease to be legal tender.

One of the reasons cited by the government at that time was to promote the digital economy and reduce cash transactions to check corruption and black money.

"India continues to use more cash today than 8 years ago when demonetisation was implemented. DeMo paved the way for monopolies by devastating MSMEs and the informal sector," Gandhi said in a post on X.