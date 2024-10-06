Denied permission for Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk sits on fast at Ladakh Bhawan

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday sat on a fast at the Ladakh Bhawan where he was staying, after the protesters were denied permission to stage the stir for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule status at Jantar Mantar.

Wangchuk, in a brief interaction with media before starting the fast, said they were forced to stage the protest at the Ladakh Bhawan after failing to find any venue for their stir.

Around 18 people, including Wangchuk, sat close to the gate of the Ladakh Bhawan, singing the Hindi version of 'We Shall Overcome', and raised slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Jai Ladakh " and "Save Ladakh, Save Himalaya".