Denied ticket, MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh says he will defeat BJP

Singh, however, refuses to be branded only as a Kshatriya leader.



I have broken the caste equation by working for everyone. In the last five years, I have organised marriages of 751 girls from poor families of all castes and religions. I have worked to provide relief to those affected by floods and other natural calamities in my constituency.



"I believe that that people support me for the work I have done and not for the party I was associated with, he said.



Singh, who was in Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), refused to comment on the BJP's prospects in the ongoing election in Uttar Pradesh.



I am a small worker who joined politics for the uplift of people in my area. I don't know what will happen to BJP in UP but I can say that BJP will lose its seat in Bairia, Singh said.



The seat along with other constituencies in Ballia will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3.