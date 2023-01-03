Dense fog covers Rajasthan; Churu freezes at minus 0.9 deg C

There is a possibility of dense fog till January 4, while there is a possibility of strong cold-wave till January 6, the MeT Centre has forecast.



The Orange alert has been issued for Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar districts till January 5.



A Yellow alert has been issued for Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Karauli, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Bundi districts.



In all these districts, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of cold wave till January 6 and has expressed the possibility of frost in the standing rabi crops in these areas. In view of this, experts have advised farmers to irrigate crops in the morning and evening, so that mustard and wheat crops can be protected from frost.