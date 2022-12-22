Dense fog disrupts road, rail traffic in Delhi

Amid low temperatures, high moisture and still winds, a layer of dense to very dense fog persisted over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, west and east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.



"Satellite imagery shows continuation of dense fog layer from Punjab and northwest Rajasthan to Bihar," an IMD official said.



At 5:30 am, visibility levels stood at zero in Bhatinda; 25m in Ganganagar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur and Bareilly, and 50m in Amritsar, Churu Bahraich and Ambala.

Visibility levels are likely to improve from Wednesday night/Thursday morning due to decrease in relative humidity at the lower tropospheric level over the Indo-Gangetic plains, the IMD said.



The Sadarjung Observatory, the primary weather station in Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.



The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius.



On Wednesday, the city logged a maximum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to drop to 5 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius in the next few days.