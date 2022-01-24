Dense fog engulfs Delhi

As the PM10 was on a high scale, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has issued a moderate health advisory stating that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.



"Air quality is acceptable for the general public but moderate health concern for sensitive people," it said.



The PM2.5 level was under the 'poor' category.



Usually, the air quality is categorised as 'good' when the AQI is between 0 to 50; 'satisfactory' between 51-100; 'moderate' between 101-200; 'poor' between 201-300; 'very poor' between 301-400; 'severe' between 401-500; and 'hazardous' at over 500.